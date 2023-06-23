Bohemians wear special jersey in tribute to Christy Dignam during Dublin derby

Bohemians wore a one-off jersey in tribute to Christy Dignam during Friday's Dublin derby against Shamrock Rovers.

Sales of the jersey will raise money for those who cared for the late Aslan singer at St Francis Hospice.

"The much-loved Aslan frontman overcame significant personal challenges to uplift generations across our communities – Dubliners who will forever remember and miss him very dearly," Bohemians said in a statement earlier this week.

A view of the limited edition Bohemians jersey in memory of the late Aslan singer, Christy Dignam. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

"The heartbreak of Christy’s premature passing last week was felt right across Finglas, Dublin, and way beyond.

"Christy was cherished by so many at both Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, and to stand with his family and support those who gave him the care and love that he deserved in his final days at St Francis Hospice."

The jersey can be ordered from the club's online store.

The deadline for orders is "strictly midnight Sunday night and orders are expected to be shipped in approximately five weeks".

Bohemians stand for a minute’s silence before the game. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Collections were held among both sets of supporters in attendance at Dalymount Park with all money raised going to St Francis Hospice.

Members of the Dignam family were also in attendance at the game, with Christy's daughter, Kiera, performing at half-time.

Kiera Dignam performs at half-time. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ahead of the match, Kiera said: "To all at Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, we have been blown away by the support shown to us by Bohs and Rovers.

"My Dad was a big supporter of the League of Ireland and would absolutely love being included on a jersey and to be honoured in such a way.

"We cannot thank you enough for your generosity towards St Francis Hospice, who do endless work to help people in the position we unfortunately found ourselves in. We will be forever grateful for this gesture in memory of my Dad."