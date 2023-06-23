Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 16:28

Burnley sign Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea from West Brom

The 24-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with the newly-promoted Clarets.
By PA Sport Staff

Burnley have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea from West Brom.

The 24-year-old has agreed a four-year deal at Turf Moor following the Clarets’ promotion to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany’s side kick off the new top-flight campaign at home to champions Manchester City on Friday, August 11 after lifting the Sky Bet Championship title last term.

“It feels great to be here and I really can’t wait to get going,” O’Shea told Burnley’s website.

“Burnley were the outstanding team last season and they achieved exceptional things.

“I want to improve as a player first and foremost and I want to help the club achieve their goals.

“I’m at the stage of my career now when I want to push myself. I want to be the best I can be and this is the club that can help me do that and I can help them too.”

Dublin-born O’Shea, who has been capped 19 times by his country, made 107 appearances during his time with the Baggies, which also included loan spells at Hereford and Exeter.

Clarets boss Kompany said: “It’s great to welcome Dara to Burnley and we know he can play a big part in the progression of our football club.

“(He is) strong at the back as well as confident moving forward, a leader with experience and knowledge of playing at the highest level.”

