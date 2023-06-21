Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 18:34

Jose Mourinho gets four-game ban for Anthony Taylor abuse at Europa League final

The Portuguese faced widespread criticism after he directed abuse at English referee Taylor.
By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been given a four-match suspension by Uefa for his behaviour at last month’s Europa League final.

The Portuguese faced widespread criticism after he directed abuse at English referee Anthony Taylor following his side’s defeat to Sevilla.

Uefa also announced West Ham fans would be banned from their next away match in European competition, with a further match suspended for two years.

Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi receives treatment for a cut to the head after being struck by an object thrown during the Europa Conference League final
Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi receives treatment for a cut to the head after being struck by an object thrown during the Europa Conference League final (Joe Giddens/PA)

That related to Hammers fans throwing missiles on to the pitch during their Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina in Prague earlier this month.

The Italian club’s defender Cristiano Biraghi suffered a cut to the head from an object thrown from the crowd.

Mourinho criticised Taylor in his post-match press conference and, in video footage which later emerged on social media, the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager was seen gesticulating at Taylor and officials in the stadium car park and heard saying “disgrace”.

Mourinho was charged by Uefa on June 2nd.

Anthony Taylor shows a yellow card to a member of Jose Mourinho's coaching staff
Anthony Taylor shows a yellow card to a member of Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff (Adam Davy/PA).

Subsequent video footage of Taylor being accosted by angry fans at Budapest Airport was condemned by the Premier League and Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

West Ham condemned the behaviour of a section of their support in the wake of Biraghi sustaining a head injury.

A club statement issued on the evening of the final concluded: “In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police and will be given an indefinite ban and therefore be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at West Ham United.”

Uefa confirmed West Ham had also been fined €8,000 (£6,882) for an invasion of the field of play.

soccerfootballjose mourinhowest hamuefaroma
