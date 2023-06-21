Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 16:19

Harry Maguire retrial at Greek court to be held in February

Maguire does not have to attend the retrial.
Harry Maguire retrial at Greek court to be held in February

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Harry Maguire’s retrial at a Greek court will be held in February, the PA news agency understands.

The Manchester United and England defender was handed a suspended 21-month sentence in August 2020 following an incident in Mykonos.

Maguire’s legal team immediately lodged an appeal against the conviction for assaulting a police offer and attempted bribery, which United said extinguished the initial court verdict and nullified the conviction.

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire in action for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA).

The retrial was reportedly set to take place earlier this month until the defender’s legal team asked for it to be put back.

PA has been told it will now take place on February 7th, 2024, three-and-a-half years after the event.

Maguire does not have to attend the retrial and it is understood the United captain is unlikely to appear given the time of year.

More in this section

Collins and Ferguson win FAI men's player of the year awards Collins and Ferguson win FAI men's player of the year awards
Stephen Kenny says ‘nothing is impossible’ ahead of France and Netherlands tests Stephen Kenny says ‘nothing is impossible’ ahead of France and Netherlands tests
Mikey Johnston helps Ireland to much-needed win over Gibraltar Mikey Johnston helps Ireland to much-needed win over Gibraltar
soccerpremier leaguefootballman utdharry maguiremaguire
Jack Grealish feels ‘party boy’ image is misplaced despite treble celebrations

Jack Grealish feels ‘party boy’ image is misplaced despite treble celebrations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more