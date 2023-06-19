Dates and times announced for preliminary football quarter-finals

Michael Bolton

After a dramatic final round of the All-Ireland round-robin series, the times and venues have been announced for this weekend's All-Ireland football preliminary football quarter-finals.

The action will get under way in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, where Cork will host Roscommon at 2pm on Saturday. This will be followed by Kildare and Monaghan in O'Connor Park, with throw-in at 4:45.

Saturday's action will conclude with the meeting of two Ulster rivals, as Donegal host Tyrone at MacCumhail Park, with throw in at 7pm.

On Sunday, Connacht rivals Galway and Mayo will meet for the third time this season in Salthill, with a 3pm throw in. Mayo won the Division one final the last time the sides met.