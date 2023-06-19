Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 12:00

Luke Donald hits out at the USGA after Gordon Sargent’s putt bounces out of hole

Sargent’s par attempt from two feet on the 18th hole in Sunday’s final round was struck perfectly into the centre of the cup, but leapt back out.
Luke Donald hits out at the USGA after Gordon Sargent’s putt bounces out of hole

By Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent, Los Angeles

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald hit out at the USGA after amateur Gordon Sargent saw a putt at the US Open amazingly bounce out of the hole.

Sargent’s par attempt from two feet on the 18th hole in Sunday’s final round was struck perfectly into the centre of the cup, but leapt back out on to the green.

The 20-year-old was still guaranteed to finish as the leading amateur following a 69 which left him four over par, but Donald was not impressed with the tournament organisers.

“This is unacceptable! Does the @USGA go fix this mid round? This should never happen,” Donald wrote on Twitter.

The USGA said the bizarre situation had been caused by the hole being damaged by a player or caddie in the previous group of Ryan Gerard and Mackenzie Hughes.

“A member of the group ahead inadvertently adjusted the hole liner when removing the flagstick,” the USGA said. “Unfortunately, we were not informed of any damage. It has since been adjusted back into place.”

More in this section

Blagoja Milevski feels North Macedonia need ‘miracle’ to get result in England Blagoja Milevski feels North Macedonia need ‘miracle’ to get result in England
Peter Drury joins Sky Sports after Martin Tyler’s departure Peter Drury joins Sky Sports after Martin Tyler’s departure
Man City chairman vows to give ‘very blunt views’ on FFP charges once concluded Man City chairman vows to give ‘very blunt views’ on FFP charges once concluded
golfus openluke donaldusgasargentgordon sargent
Next major title worth '100 Sundays like this' insists McIlroy after US Open disappointment

Next major title worth '100 Sundays like this' insists McIlroy after US Open disappointment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more