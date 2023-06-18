GAA roundup: Cork upset Mayo, Armagh leave it late to beat Galway

James Cox

A late Rory Grugan free saw Armagh beat Galway 0-16 to 1-12 in dramatic fashion in Carrick-on-Shannon today.

That means Kieran McGeeney's side top Group 2 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship and go straight through to the quarter-finals.

Galway meanwhile finish second and will have to play a preliminary quarter-final at home next weekend.

Tyrone will be on the road for theirs tie. They finished third after playing out a 0-18 to 0-18 draw with Westmeath at Kingspan Breffni Park.

That was the second of a double header at the Cavan venue where earlier on Dublin topped Group 3 with a 24-point win over Sligo.

Elsewhere in that group a last minute free from Kevin Feely saw Kildare beat Roscommon 1-16 to 1-15 in Tullamore.

That means the Lillywhites finish second with the Rossies third.

And in Group 1 Kerry finished top after a 5-24 to 11 point win over Louth in Portlaoise.

While there was a shock at the TUS Gaelic Grounds as Cork beat Mayo 1-14 to 1-11.

The Rebels therefore finish second with Kevin McStay's side third and on the road next weekend.

Antrim beat Carlow 1-19 to 1-15 in their Tailteann Cup quarter-final at Corrigan Park earlier today.

They join Meath, Laois and Down in the last four.

The draws for that next round in both competitions will be made tomorrow morning.