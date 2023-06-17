Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 16:04

Romeo Beckham signs one-year deal at Brentford B following impressive loan

The 20-year-old son of David Beckham spent the second half of last season on loan with Brentford’s B side.
Romeo Beckham signs one-year deal at Brentford B following impressive loan

By PA Sport Staff

Brentford B have announced the signing of Romeo Beckham from Inter Miami on a one-year deal following an impressive loan spell.

The 20-year-old son of David Beckham – who is co-owner of Inter Miami – spent the second half of last season on loan with Brentford’s B side but has now put pen to paper on a permanent contract, with the option of a further year.

Beckham helped the Bees lift the Premier League Cup last season and featured 15 times, scoring a late goal against National League side Wealdstone in the Middlesex Senior Cup.

Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane will be hoping the youngster can continue where he left off in west London.

He told the club website: “We added Romeo to our squad in January and he’s been fantastic for the group.

“He’s had a terrific end to the season in terms of his recent match against Manchester City where he showed what he’s learned during his loan with us.

“We’ve continued to develop him in and out of possession and we look forward to him coming back in good spirits to continue working with him next season.”

More in this section

Ireland remain pointless after 2-1 loss in Athens Ireland remain pointless after 2-1 loss in Athens
Cycling remembers ‘exceptional’ Gino Mader after death at the Tour de Suisse Cycling remembers ‘exceptional’ Gino Mader after death at the Tour de Suisse
Max Verstappen closes in on ‘amazing achievement’ of matching Ayrton Senna Max Verstappen closes in on ‘amazing achievement’ of matching Ayrton Senna
soccerpremier leaguefootballbrentfordbeckhaminter miamiromeo beckham
Josh Cullen admits Republic of Ireland have no excuses after Greece defeat

Josh Cullen admits Republic of Ireland have no excuses after Greece defeat

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more