Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 20:34

Nick Kyrgios reveals he contemplated suicide following Wimbledon defeat in 2019

The Australian says defeat to Rafael Nadal was the lowest point of his career.
By Carl Markham, PA

Australian Nick Kyrgios has revealed he was admitted to a psychiatric ward after contemplating suicide following a Wimbledon defeat to Rafael Nadal in 2019.

The often-controversial world number 25 said the second-round, four-set defeat to the Spaniard was the lowest point of his career.

“I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide,” Kyrgios, who wore a white sleeve on his right arm to hide tell-tale self-harm scars, told Netflix documentary Break Point.

“I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me.

Kyrgios was beaten by Nadal
Kyrgios was beaten by Nadal. Photo: Adam Davy/PA. 

“I was like ‘OK, I can’t keep doing this’. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems.

“I was drinking, abusing drugs, lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away.

“You could tell I was hurting. My whole arm was covered in scars. That’s why I actually got my arm sleeve. To cover it all.

“That pressure, having that all-eyes-on-you expectation, I couldn’t deal with it. I hated the kind of person I was.”

netflixtennisnick kyrgioswimbledonkyrgiosbreak point
