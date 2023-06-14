GAA Weekend preview: Final round of All-Ireland round robin series

Michael Bolton

This weekend will see the final round of fixtures of the All-Ireland series, with plenty at stake in each group as progression to the knockout stages is on the line.

In group one, Mayo will travel to the Gaelic Grounds to face Limerick, where they know their faith is in their own hands to reach the quarter-finals.

Should they avoid defeat to Cork, Kevin McStay's side will top the group. Cork have to win to have any chance of topping the group, or will be in a preliminary quarter-final.

In the group's other game, Kerry will be aiming for an improved performance when they take on Louth. Mickey Harte's side face an almost impossible task to reach the knockout stages.

In group two, Galway face Armagh in a repeat of last year's thrilling quarter-final which Galway won on penalties. Currently top of the group, victory for Galway would see them through to the quarter-finals.

Armagh will need a big victory due to points difference to overtake them. Tyrone are also in a similar position, when they take on Westmeath.

In group three, points difference will be crucial in a very tight group. Roscommon are currently top the group on points difference by one score ahead of Dublin, and will be in the quarter-finals if their margin of victory over Kildare is greater than Dublin's over Sligo.

The battle for third place will also come down to points difference, with Sligo and Kildare on one point each, every score will be crucial in Sunday's games.

In group four, Monaghan currently sit top on three points, as they face Donegal, who sit in third place on two points.

Derry take on Clare, who sit bottom without a point as their championship season comes to an end this weekend. If Derry win and Monaghan lose or draw to Donegal, it will be Derry who will go straight through to the quarter-finals.

A big win for Derry could also see them finish top, depending on Mongahn's margin of victory against Donegal.

Here is all the information ahead of this weekend's GAA action.

Saturday June 18th

Taliteann Cup quarter-finals

Limerick v Laois, TUS Gaelic Grounds, GAAGO, 3:00pm.

Meath v Wexford, Páirc Tailteann, 4:00pm.

Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, GAAGO, 5:15pm.

All-Ireland Hurling Preliminary quarter-finals

Offaly v Tipperary, O'Connor Park, GAAGO, 4:00pm.

Carlow v Dublin, Cullen Park, 5:00pm.

All-Ireland Football Championship Round three

Derry v Clare, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 6:00pm.

Monaghan v Donegal, O'Neill's Healy Park, GAAGO, 6:00pm.

Sunday June 18th

Taliteann Cup quarter-finals

Antrim v Carlow, Corrigan Park, 1:00pm.

All-Ireland Football Championship Round three

Roscommon v Kildare, O'Connor Park, RTÉ Two, 1:45.

Dublin v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni, GAAGO, 1:45.

Cork v Mayo, TUS Gaelic Grounds, GAAGO, 2:00pm.

Kerry v Louth, O'Moore Park Portlaoise, 2:00pm.

Galway v Armagh, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, RTÉ Two, 4:00pm.

Tyrone v Westmeath, Kingspan Breffini, GAAGO, 4:00pm.