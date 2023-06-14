Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 16:30

Jobe Bellingham agrees move to Sunderland from Birmingham

Jobe is the younger brother of England midfielder Jude Bellingham.
Jobe Bellingham agrees move to Sunderland from Birmingham

By PA Sport Staff

Sunderland have reached an agreement to sign 17-year-old Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham for an undisclosed fee.

The Black Cats have been targeting Bellingham for some time and will complete the deal when he returns from international duty with England Under-18s.

Jobe is the younger brother of England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who also completed his move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Jobe made his debut for the Blues at the age of 16 in January 2022, and made 22 appearances for the club in last season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Bellingham told Sunderland’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign for Sunderland AFC and I can’t wait to get started.

“The opportunity for young players to move here and progress is clear, so I believe this is the perfect club for me to continue my development.

“I’m grateful to everyone at Birmingham City for their support over the past 11 years and I wish them the best for the future, as I begin the next chapter of my career at the Stadium of Light.”

More in this section

Eberechi Eze feels injury nightmare gave him platform for England recognition Eberechi Eze feels injury nightmare gave him platform for England recognition
Lewis Hamilton could sign new deal before Canadian GP – Toto Wolff Lewis Hamilton could sign new deal before Canadian GP – Toto Wolff
Football rumours: Arsenal closing in on Declan Rice for club-record fee Football rumours: Arsenal closing in on Declan Rice for club-record fee
soccerchampionshipsunderlandjobe bellingham
Man United, Real Madrid and Chelsea fight for Kylian Mbappe

Man United, Real Madrid and Chelsea fight for Kylian Mbappe

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more