MMA great Amanda Nunes retires after win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289

By PA Sport Staff

Amanda Nunes has retired after defending her world bantamweight belt against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in Vancouver.

The Brazilian, who also held the featherweight title, won on a unanimous points decision at Rogers Arena and after placing her belts on the canvas, announced she was calling time on her career.

She said in her octagon interview: “Double champion forever, today is a perfect night to retire.

The greatest of all time says goodbye 🏆🦁🏆@Amanda_Leoa announces her retirement after defending her bantamweight title at #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/3OXqGymhzM — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

“My mum has been watching me do this for so long, she cannot take it anymore. So I decided, I am still young to enjoy everything I make.

“I never worked out in my mind that I would become a champion and when I did it was unbelievable.”

Nunes, 35, dominated the octagon over a lengthy career, and is the first woman to become a champion in two divisions. She is the only fighter to defend two titles while holding them both.

Saturday’s bout was supposed to be against Julianna Pena but the former champion withdrew due to injury.

Nunes’ victory over Aldana means she walks away with a 23-5 record and is widely regarded as the greatest ever women’s mixed martial artist.