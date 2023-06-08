GAA weekend preview: Limerick and Clare set for another battle in Munster final

Michael Bolton

The provincial finals in the Hurling Championship takes centre stage this weekend as Limerick and Clare rsume their rivalry at the Gaelic Grounds.

After a thrilling Munster final last year, Clare made a huge statement to the rest of the country with victory over the All-Ireland champions earlier this season. This Sunday should deliver another classic chapter in their rivalry.

In the Leinster Championship final, Kilkenny take on Galway in Croke Park, as the side's playing out a thrilling draw earlier this season.

In football, the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals take place, as New York's involvement in the competitiion begins when they travel to Carlow.

Offaly host Wexford, while Fermanagh take on Laois in Brewster Park. In Newry, Down host Longford.

Here is all the i nformation you need to know ahead of this weekend's action.

Saturday June 10th

Taliteann Cup Preliminary quarter-finals

Offaly v Wexford, O'Connor Park, 4:00pm.

Carlow v New York, Newatch Cullen Park, GAAGO, 5:00pm.

Fermangh v Laois, Brewster Park, 6:00pm.

Down v Longford, Páirc Esler, Newry, GAAGO, 7:00pm.

All-Ireland minor football championship quarter-finals

Cork v Dublin, Nowlan Park, TG4, 1:00pm.

Kerry v Kildare, Nowland Park, TG4, 3:00pm.

Derry v Galway, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, TG4, 3:30.

Mayo v Monaghan, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, TG4, 5:15.

Sunday June 11th

Munster Hurling Final

Clare v Limerick, Gaelic Grounds, RTÉ Two, 1:45.

Leinster Hurling Final

Kilkenny v Galway, Croke Park, RTÉ Two, 4:00.