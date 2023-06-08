Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 11:29

Liverpool sign World Cup-winning Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister

The PA news agency understands the Argentinian has signed a five-year contract.
By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool have begun the rebuild of their midfield with the signing of Brighton’s World Cup-winning Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister.

A fee has not been disclosed, but it is understood the 24-year-old had a release clause – believed to be around £45million – in a contract he only signed in October.

Mac Allister has been on the club’s radar prior to his move to the Seagulls in 2019, but the club felt his development was still in its early stages, although his versatility to play in several positions was a key factor in their interest.

He was subsequently identified as a key target prior to the winter World Cup in Qatar, in which he played a key part in Argentina’s victory, and Liverpool were keen to secure his services to avoid a bidding war.

Mac Allister’s age and his career appearances (160) fit in with the demographics of some of the club’s most successful signings like Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Roberto Firmino and represent the start of an overhaul of a midfield which lost James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of their contracts.

 

“It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” Mac Allister told liverpoolfc.com.

“I wanted to be in (from) the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my team-mates.

“It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.

Alexis Mac Allister during the World Cup final
Alexis Mac Allister was identified as a key target prior to the winter World Cup in Qatar. Photo: Nick Potts/PA. 

“Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that – that’s the aim and when you are in a big club like this one, you have to win trophies. So, that’s what I want.

“Since I arrived here, I can see how big this club is – the players we have, the staff, everyone.

“I’m really pleased and looking forward to playing for this club.”

