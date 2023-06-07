Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 13:46

London Irish file for administration after suspension from all club competitions

The RFU confirmed that neither Irish’s owner nor the American consortium planning to buy the club were able to prove they had finances to compete.
By PA Sport Staff

London Irish have filed for administration following their suspension from all club competitions.

The Rugby Football Union on Tuesday confirmed that neither Irish’s owner Mick Crossan nor the American consortium planning to buy the club were able to prove they had the finances to compete in the Gallagher Premiership for the 2023-24 campaign.

And Crossan has revealed that entering administration was the only choice left after the suspension ended any chance of the prospective takeover going through.

Crossan said: “This decision has ultimately ended any hope of an acquisition of the club and has regrettably forced us to file for administration this morning (Wednesday).

“Administration has always been the last resort and something we hoped we could avoid. And we bitterly regret the difficulties it will present to each and every one of you.

“My focus is now on working with the appointed administrator and I hope that the club will come out of administration as quickly as possible.

“As a lifelong fan of London Irish, the club’s suspension is bitterly disappointing and I understand the sadness felt by the thousands of our loyal supporters and the frustrations of our incredible coaches, medical staff, back-office team, and players.”

