Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 19:33

London Irish suspended as takeover deal collapses

Neither owner Mick Crossan nor the American consortium planning to buy the club were able to fund Irish for the 2023-24 season.
London Irish suspended as takeover deal collapses

By Duncan Bech, PA England Rugby Correspondent

London Irish have been suspended from rugby union’s entire league structure after becoming the third Gallagher Premiership club to collapse this season.

The Rugby Football Union has confirmed that neither Irish’s owner Mick Crossan nor the American consortium planning to buy the club were able to prove they had the finances to compete in the top flight for the 2023-24 campaign.

Furthermore, the outstanding 50 per cent of May’s payroll owed to staff and players has not been paid before the final deadline set by the RFU of 4pm on Tuesday.

It means that Irish join Wasps and Worcester in becoming a casualty of the financial crisis gripping the Premiership, which will now become a 10-team competition.

