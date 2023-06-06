Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 15:23

PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf agree shock merger

The agreement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men’s professional game.
By Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf have agreed to merge commercial operations under common ownership, the PGA Tour has announced.

The shock announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men’s professional game following the launch of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

“This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV – including the team golf concept – to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.”

golfpga tourdp world tourliv golf
