Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 08:38

Football rumours: Tottenham ready to battle Newcastle for James Maddison

New Spurs boss to be given funds to freshen up squad.
Football rumours: Tottenham ready to battle Newcastle for James Maddison

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Tottenham will give Ange Postecoglou funds to rebuild the squad when he is confirmed as their new manager, according to the Daily Mirror. They are willing to battle Newcastle for England midfielder James Maddison, 26, from Leicester with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, 27, and Wolves defender Max Kilman, 26, on the wanted list.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo
Brighton’s Moises Caicedo (left) and Crystal Palace’s Will Hughes battle for the ball (Yui Mok/PA)

Moises Caicedo, 21, has emerged as the new midfield target for Chelsea, reports the Standard. The Blues have switched their attention to the rising Brighton star with Paris St Germain expected to win the race for 22-year-olld Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Newcastle have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Kalvin Phillips. The Daily Telegraph says the England midfielder, 27, intends to stay at Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid have joined the race for Wilfried Zaha, 30, according to the Daily Mail. The Ivory Coast forward will be available for free if he turns down a new contract offer from Crystal Palace.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Romeo Lavia: Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard is said to have helped with a potential move for the 19-year-old Belgium midfielder from Southampton to Stamford Bridge.

Franck Kessie: Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Ivory Coast midfielder, 26, from Barcelona.

More in this section

Ange Postecoglou: Who is he and what can Tottenham fans expect? Ange Postecoglou: Who is he and what can Tottenham fans expect?
Tottenham poised to announce Ange Postecoglou as their new manager Tottenham poised to announce Ange Postecoglou as their new manager
Kasatkina hits out at French Open crowd over booing after defeat to Svitolina Kasatkina hits out at French Open crowd over booing after defeat to Svitolina
soccerchelsealiverpoolbrightonwolvescrystal palacenewcastletransferstottenhambrentfordwilfried zahanewcastle unitedjames maddisonkalvin phillipsdavid rayagossipeden hazardmoises caicedofranck kessiemax kilmanmanuel ugarteromeo lavio
League of Ireland wrap: Rovers earn away win against Sligo, Cork City beat Bohemians

League of Ireland wrap: Rovers earn away win against Sligo, Cork City beat Bohemians

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more