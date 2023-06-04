Sunday sport: Thurles hosts All-Ireland final double-header; Football Championship continues

Updated: 2.15pm

Here's the latest updates from the day's sporting action...

GAA

There are four more All Ireland senior football championship Round 2 matches today.

Mayo bid for two wins out of two against Louth at MacHale Park in Castlebar.

That game throws in at 2om, as does the match involving Monaghan and Clare in Clones.

At 3:00, Roscommon and Sligo go head-to-head at Dr Hyde Park.

And then at 4pm, Donegal welcome Derry to Ballybofey.

In Round 3 of the Tailteann Cup, O'Moore Park in Portlaoise is the venue for Limerick against Wicklow at 1pm and Longford versus Carlow at 3pm.

The other games have 3pm starts.

It's Fermanagh against Antrim at the Athletic Grounds and Wexford meet Leitrim at Parnell Park.

In the hurling, there are two All-Ireland finals at underage level in Thurles today.

Clare lead Galway 2-18 to 2-11 with just minutes left in the minor final, and later Cork face Offaly in the u20 decider at 3pm.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is in a share of the lead going into the final round of the Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour in Ohio.

The County Down star is six-under par alongside Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky.

Shane Lowry is 1 under and Seamus Power is two-over par.

McIlroy says being patient has put him in a decent position to win.

On the DP World Tour, Tom McKibbin is tied for the lead with six other players on 6 under par in the final round of the European Open in Hamburg.

McKibbin is playing the fourth hole.

The 20-year-old is bidding for his first tour title.

Formula One

World champion Max Verstappen is on pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver will be joined on the front row of the grid by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.