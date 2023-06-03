Saturday Sport: Manchester derby in FA Cup final, Cork host Kerry

Michael Bolton

Soccer

Manchester United can scupper Manchester City's treble ambitions in the FA Cup Final this afternoon.

Premier League champions City will hope to seal the Cup today, before the Champions League final next weekend.

Kick off at Wembley is at 3.00.

At the same time, Barcelona and Wolfsburg will contest the Women's Champions League final in Eindhoven.

Celtic can wrap up a domestic treble this afternoon - they face Inverness in the Scottish Cup final from 5.30.

GAA

Kildare meet Dublin in Kilkenny this evening, in Group 3 of the All Ireland Football Championship.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosts Group 1’s heavyweight contest between Cork and Kerry at 3:00.

In Group 2, Galway and Armagh have a quarter-final spot in their sights as they face Westmeath and Tyrone respectively

There’s hurling silverware galore up for grabs at Croke Park this afternoon.

Monaghan meet Lancashire in the Lory Meagher Cup final - that's just throwing in now.

That’s followed at 3 by Donegal’s clash with Wicklow in the Nickey Rackard decider.

And promotion to the Joe McDonagh is on the line as Meath play Derry in the Christy Ring Cup final from 5.00.

Golf

Tom McKibbin is in a tie for the lead at the European Open in Hamburg.

The Holywood clubman is on 6-under-par midway through his third round, alongside David Law of Scotland.

Racing

Frankie Dettori [Pronounced: DEH-TOH-REE] will be on board Arrest for his final Epsom Derby, which goes to post at half 1.

There are also 7-race cards at Listowel from twenty five past two, and Tramore from half five.