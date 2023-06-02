What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend

Kenneth Fox
There is an exciting weekend of sport ahead with the GAA Football championship heading into Round 2. Elsewhere, the French Open continues and the top Irish golfers take part in the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.
Kerry and Cork face off in Páirc Uí Chaoimh while Kildare and Dublin square off at Nowlan Park. There is also the small matter of a Manchester derby FA Cup final. That is just a taste of what is on TV this weekend.
Friday
Cricket: England vs Ireland Test Day 2, 10:15am on Sky Sports Main Event
Tennis: French Open, 10:30am on Eurosport 1
Golf: Memorial Tournament Day Two, 7pm on Sky Sports Golf
GAA: Munster Minor Football final, Kerry vs Cork, 7:20pm on TG4
Soccer: League of Ireland, Shamrock Rovers vs Dundalk, 7:45pm on RTÉ Two
Saturday
Cricket: England vs Ireland Test Day 2, 10:15am on Sky Sports Main Event
Golf: European Open, 12pm on Sky Sports Golf
Tennis: French Open, 12pm on Eurosport 1
GAA: Tailteann Cup Round 3, Meath vs Down, 1pm on GAA Go
GAA: Lory Meagher Cup Final, Monaghan vs Lancashire, 1pm on TG4
Soccer: FA Cup Final, Man City vs Manchester United, 3pm on BBC One
GAA: Football All-Ireland Senior Championship - Round 2, Cork vs Kerry, 3pm on GAA Go
GAA: Nickey Rackard Cup, Donegal vs Wicklow, 3pm on TG4
Soccer: Scottish Cup Final, Celtic vs Inverness CT, 5:30pm on BBC Scotland
GAA: Football All-Ireland Senior Championship - Round 2, Kildare vs Dublin, 5pm on GAA Go
GAA: Christy Ring Cup Final, Derry vs Meath, 5pm on TG4
Golf: Memorial Tournament Day Three, 5:30pm on Sky Sports Golf
Sunday
Cricket: England vs Ireland Test Day 4, 10:15am on Sky Sports Main Event
Tennis: French Open, 10:30am on Eurosport 1
Golf: European Open, 12pm on Sky Sports Golf
GAA: Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship - Final, Clare vs Galway, 1pm on TG4
F1: Spanish Grand Prix. 1:55pm on Sky Sports Main Event
GAA: Football All-Ireland Senior Championship - Round 2, Mayo vs Louth, 2pm on RTÉ
GAA: Football All-Ireland Senior Championship - Round 2, Roscommon vs Sligo, 3pm on GAA Go
GAA: Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship - Final, Cork vs Offaly, 3pm on TG4
GAA: Football All-Ireland Senior Championship - Round 2, Donegal vs Derry, 4pm on RTÉ Two
Golf: Memorial Tournament Final day, 5:30pm on Sky Sports Golf