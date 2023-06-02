Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 12:51

What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend

Kerry and Cork face off in Páirc Uí Chaoimh while Kildare and Dublin square off at Nowlan Park.
There is an exciting weekend of sport ahead with the GAA Football championship heading into Round 2. Elsewhere, the French Open continues and the top Irish golfers take part in the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

Kerry and Cork face off in Páirc Uí Chaoimh while Kildare and Dublin square off at Nowlan Park. There is also the small matter of a Manchester derby FA Cup final. That is just a taste of what is on TV this weekend.

Friday

Cricket: England vs Ireland Test Day 2, 10:15am on Sky Sports Main Event

Tennis: French Open, 10:30am on Eurosport 1

Golf: Memorial Tournament Day Two, 7pm on Sky Sports Golf

GAA: Munster Minor Football final, Kerry vs Cork, 7:20pm on TG4

Soccer: League of Ireland, Shamrock Rovers vs Dundalk, 7:45pm on RTÉ Two

 

Saturday

Cricket: England vs Ireland Test Day 2, 10:15am on Sky Sports Main Event

Golf: European Open, 12pm on Sky Sports Golf

Tennis: French Open, 12pm on Eurosport 1

GAA: Tailteann Cup Round 3, Meath vs Down, 1pm on GAA Go

GAA: Lory Meagher Cup Final, Monaghan vs Lancashire, 1pm on TG4

Soccer: FA Cup Final, Man City vs Manchester United, 3pm on BBC One

GAA: Football All-Ireland Senior Championship - Round 2, Cork vs Kerry, 3pm on GAA Go

GAA: Nickey Rackard Cup, Donegal vs Wicklow, 3pm on TG4

Soccer: Scottish Cup Final, Celtic vs Inverness CT, 5:30pm on BBC Scotland

GAA: Football All-Ireland Senior Championship - Round 2, Kildare vs Dublin, 5pm on GAA Go

GAA: Christy Ring Cup Final, Derry vs Meath, 5pm on TG4

Golf: Memorial Tournament Day Three, 5:30pm on Sky Sports Golf

 

Sunday

Cricket: England vs Ireland Test Day 4, 10:15am on Sky Sports Main Event

Tennis: French Open, 10:30am on Eurosport 1

Golf: European Open, 12pm on Sky Sports Golf

GAA: Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship - Final, Clare vs Galway, 1pm on TG4

F1: Spanish Grand Prix. 1:55pm on Sky Sports Main Event

GAA: Football All-Ireland Senior Championship - Round 2, Mayo vs Louth, 2pm on RTÉ

GAA: Football All-Ireland Senior Championship - Round 2, Roscommon vs Sligo, 3pm on GAA Go

GAA: Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship - Final, Cork vs Offaly, 3pm on TG4

GAA: Football All-Ireland Senior Championship - Round 2, Donegal vs Derry, 4pm on RTÉ Two

Golf: Memorial Tournament Final day, 5:30pm on Sky Sports Golf

