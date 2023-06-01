Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 13:20

Uefa awaits reports following Jose Mourinho’s rant at referee Anthony Taylor

The Roma boss was critical of the official after his side’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Sevilla.
Uefa awaits reports following Jose Mourinho’s rant at referee Anthony Taylor

By PA Sport Staff

Uefa is awaiting the match official’s reports before deciding whether to take action against Jose Mourinho for his rant at referee Anthony Taylor after Roma’s Europa League final defeat, the PA news agency understands.

Roma boss Mourinho was critical of Taylor in his post-match press conference after his side’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Sevilla in Budapest on Wednesday night.

And in video footage which later emerged on social media, the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager is seen gesticulating at Taylor and officials in the stadium car park and heard saying “disgrace”.

Taylor booked Mourinho during the game, which finished 1-1 after extra time before Sevilla sealed their seventh Europa League triumph by winning 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out.

Tempers simmered on and off the pitch in a disappointing final, with 13 players shown yellow cards, seven of them to Roma players, while fourth official Michael Oliver had his work cut out to keep control of both dug-outs.

The game was littered with delays, with a total of 25 minutes’ stoppage time added to the 120 minutes of playing time.

Mourinho lost for the first time in his sixth major European final, while Sevilla extended their record number of tournament wins following previous successes in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020.

More in this section

Novak Djokovic driven by ‘drama’ as Kosovo message fall-out continues Novak Djokovic driven by ‘drama’ as Kosovo message fall-out continues
Home favourite Caroline Garcia suffers shock second-round exit at Roland Garros Home favourite Caroline Garcia suffers shock second-round exit at Roland Garros
Five key talking points as rivals Man City and Man Utd clash in FA Cup final Five key talking points as rivals Man City and Man Utd clash in FA Cup final
soccerfootballjose mourinhouefaanthony taylorromauefa europa leagueeuropa leaguesevillapa exclusivemourinho
Football rumours: Magpies hope new deal prevents Bruno Guimaraes flying the nest

Football rumours: Magpies hope new deal prevents Bruno Guimaraes flying the nest

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more