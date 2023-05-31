GAA weekend preview: Vital weekend in football championship

Michael Bolton

The second round of the All-Ireland football series gets underway this weekend, after an entertaining and competitive first round of games.

In the first season of this format, there was big results for Mayo, Sligo and Roscommon, while Dublin and Kerry will be aiming to prove doubters wrong when they play provincial rivals this weekend.

On Saturday, Kerry travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to face Cork in a must win game after their defeat to Mayo, while Kildare face Dublin at Nowlan Park after they both drew their first game.

After a three point defeat to Galway, Tyrone host Armagh, who narrowly defeated Westmeath in round one.

After arguably the most impressive performance in round one, Mayo host Louth on Sunday, with victory going a long way to securing top spot in the group.

After draws for both sides in their opening games, Roscommon host Sligo, with both sides hoping to build on promising displays.

Provincial rivals will also meet in Ulster, where a win for Donegal over Derry would put them in a promising position in group 2.

Here is all the information you need ahead of this weekend's GAA action.

Saturday June 3rd

All-Ireland Senior Championship group one

Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, GAAGO, 3:00pm.

All-Ireland Senior Championship group three

Kildare v Dublin, Nowlan Park, GAAGO, 5:00pm.

All-Ireland Senior Championship group two

Westmeath v Galway, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 5:00pm.

Tyrone v Armagh, Healy Park, RTÉ Two, 7:00pm.

Tailteann Cup group 2

Meath v Down, Parnell Park, GAAGO, 1:00pm.

Tipperary v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1:00pm.

Tailteann Cup group 1

Cavan v Offaly, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3:00pm.

Laois v London, Parnell Park, 3:00pm.

Sunday June 4th

All-Ireland Senior Championship group one

Mayo v Louth, Hastings McHale Park, RTÉ Two, 2:00pm.

All-Ireland Senior Championship group three

Roscommon v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park, GAAGO, 3:00PM.

All-Ireland Senior Championship group four

Monaghan v Clare, Clones, 2:00pm.

Donegal v Derry, Ballybofey, 4:00pm.

Tailteann Cup group 3

Limerick v Wicklow, O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1:00pm.

Longford v Carlow, O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3:00pm.

Tailteann Cup group 4

Fermanagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3:00pm.

Wexford v Leitrim, Parnell Park, 3:00pm.

All-Ireland U20 Hurling final

Offaly v Cork, Semple Stadium Thurles, 3:00pm.