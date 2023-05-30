Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 14:42

Four uncapped players in Ireland training squad for World Cup

Calvin Nash, Ciaran Frawley, Tom Stewart, and Jamie Osborne are the uncapped players in the squad. Nash has been rewarded for his form that helped Munster to the URC title, including a try in Saturday's final against the Stormers.
Michael Bolton

Andy Farrell has named a 42-man training squad for the Rugby World Cup, with four uncapped players in the squad.

Tom Stewart was the top try scorer in the URC in a breakout season for the Ulster hooker, with Frawley and Osbourne hoping their versatility could lead to their inclusion in the final squad.

Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour, Jeremy Loughman, Shane Daly, and Jean Kleyn are among those to miss out on selection.

Ireland will play three warm up games in August against Italy, England and Samoa, before the squad is reduced to 33 players for the tournament in France.

Ireland will play South Africa, Scotland, Romania and Tonga in the group stages.

Ireland training squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup:

Forwards (22)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University)
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere)
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster)
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf)
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy)
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch)
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne)
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians)
Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch)
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)
Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians)
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)
Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)*
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena)
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)

Backs (20)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)
Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians)
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD)
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon)
Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster)
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*
Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)
Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians)
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers)
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)
James Lowe (Leinster)
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor)
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen)
Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)*
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas)
Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas)*
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan)

*denotes uncapped player

