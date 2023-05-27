Saturday sport: Munster out for silverware; European Rowing Championships continue

Updated: 1.35pm

Here's the latest updates from the day's sporting action...

Rugby

Munster will hope to end a 12-year wait for silverware this evening.

Graham Rowntree's side take on The Stormers in the United Rugby Championship final in Cape Town.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Soccer

Luton are aiming to reach the Premier League for the first time this evening.

They take on Coventry City in the Championship Play-off final with a place in the top flight up for grabs.

The game is often referred to as the richest fixture in the game with some suggesting a win could be worth over €300 million to the winner.

Kick-off at Wembley is at 4.45pm.

***

It's the final day of the Women's Super League as Chelsea and Manchester United prepare for a thrilling finale to the title race.

Emma Hayes' side face Reading, while United are away to Liverpool.

The action gets underway at 2.30pm.

***

Here at home, there's a full complement of fixtures in the Women's Premier Division this afternoon.

It all gets underway at 2pm with a Dublin derby at Tolka Park, as defending champions Shelbourne take on league leaders Peamount United.

At 4pm, DLR Waves face Bohemians, before Wexford Youths travel to Cork City for the 5pm kick-off, before Shamrock Rovers and Galway United meet at 5.30pm.

The late game sees Athlone Town face off against Treaty United at 7pm.

GAA

The All-Ireland Football Championship group stages continue this afternoon.

First up, Cork take on Mickey Harte's Louth at 3pm in Pairc Tailteann.

Donegal, Galway and Mayo have all picked up their first 2 points in the group stages of the All-Ireland Championship – Sligo and Kildare have a point each! Now it’s the turn of 8 other counties to bid for their first points! Take a look at this weekend's upcoming fixtures below! pic.twitter.com/raHXmICcM5 — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 27, 2023

That's followed by the meeting of Westmeath and Armagh at 4.45pm.

Later, there's an all-Ulster affair at Celtic Park as Derry play host to Monaghan at 7pm.

In the only hurling clash of the day, Carlow meet Offaly in Croke Park at 4.45pm in the final of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Rowing

Fintan McCarthy and Hugh Moore placed sixth in the final of the lightweight double sculls at the European Rowing Championships.

Earlier, Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen took fifth in lightweight women's double sculls decider, as did the women's four.