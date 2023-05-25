Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 13:12

GAA Weekend preview: Permutations in Hurling championship

It's all to play for the Leinster Championship, while Limerick's season could end this weekend depending on results.
Michael Bolton

The final weekend of the provincial Hurling championships takes centre stage this weekend, with finals and relegation at stake.

In the Leinster Hurling Championship, Kilkenny, Dublin and Galway are all aiming to reach the final. A win or draw for Kilkenny over Wexford will guarantee their place in the final, with Galway needing a draw or win against Dublin to qualify for the final.

Dublin need a win over Galway and hope Kilkenny defeat Wexford to reach the final. A third place finish will see them qualify for the preliminary quarter final.

At the other end of the table, Wexford could be relegated to the Joe McDonagh cup. If they lose to Kilkenny and Antrim defeat Westmeath, they will be relegated from the Leinster Championship.

In the Munster Championship, Clare are guaranteed to be in the Munster final regardless of what happens this weekend, while, Waterford's season will end after this weekend's game against Tipperary.

If Tipperary defeat Waterford, they will face Clare in the final. A draw would also see them qualify for the final if Limerick beat Cork by less than four points.

Cork have to beat Limerick and hope Tipperary don't win against Waterford. A draw would be enough to qualify for the Munster final on points difference if Tipperary lose to Waterford.

For Limerick, there season could be over if they don't defeat Cork. A win over Cork and a Waterford win over Tipperary would see them in the final against Cork. If Limerick and Tipperary win, Tipperary will play Clare, with Limerick in third place and in a preliminary quarter-final.

Here is all you need to know ahead of this weekend's GAA action.

Saturday May 27th

All-Ireland Football Championship Group 1

Louth v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, 3:00pm.

All-Ireland Football Championship Group 2

Armagh v Westmeath, Athletic Grounds, GAAGO, 4:45pm.

All-Ireland Football Championship Group 4

Derry v Monaghan, Celtic Park, GAAGO, 7:00pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup Final

Carlow v Offaly, Croke Park, 4:45, RTÉ Two.

Sunday May 28th

All-Ireland Football Championship Group 3

Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, GAAGO, 4:00pm.

Leinster Hurling Championship round 5

Westmeath v Antrim, Cusack Park Mullingar, 2:00pm.

Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, RTÉ Two, 2:00pm.

Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Park, 2:00pm.

Munster Hurling Championship round 4

Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium Thurles, GAAGO, 4:00pm.

Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grounds, RTÉ Two, 4:00pm.

limerick gaadublin gaatipperary gaaleinster hurling championshipmunster hurling championshipall-ireland football championshipjoe mcdonagh cup finalkilkenny hurlingcork hurling
