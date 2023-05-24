Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 14:33

Wales great Alun Wyn Jones to captain Barbarians at Twickenham

Jones called time on his international career on Friday after winning 170 caps for Wales and the British and Irish Lions
PA Sport Staff

Wales great Alun Wyn Jones will captain Eddie Jones’ Barbarians in their fixture against the World XV at Twickenham on Sunday.

Jones announced he is retiring from the international game on Friday having amassed 170 caps, including 12 for the British and Irish Lions, in a decision that means he will miss this autumn’s World Cup.

The 37-year-old Ospreys lock captains a side that includes Australia stars Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi.

World XV coach Steve Hansen has pressed ahead with the controversial selection of Israel Folau on the right wing.

The Rugby Football Union has decided to raise the pride flag at Twickenham for the game after Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 because of a series of anti-gay posts on social media.

Italy flanker Michele Lamaro skippers the side in the final fixture of the 2022-2023 season.

Barbarians team: G Anscombe, A Radwan, S Tamanivalu, S Kerevi, T Li; Q Cooper, J Maunder; A Waller, N Dolly, E Pieretto, AW Jones (capt), S Lewies, A Wainwright, K Yamamoto, S Luatua.
Replacements: H Thacker, T West, C Sadie, R Simmons, S Vailanu, F Hougaard, A Cruden, S Johnson.

World XV team: C Piutau; I Folau, S Radradra, N Laumape, Sbu Nkosi; Adam Hastings, Nick Phipps; W Jones, F Brown, O Kebble, A Ratuniyarawa, H Hockings, S Negri, M Lamaro (capt), V Mata.
Replacements: E Dee, A Dell, M Street, N Cannone, J Murphy, B Hall, R Patchell, K Rasaku.

rugbyeddie jonesbarbariansalun wyn jonesisrael folauworld xv
