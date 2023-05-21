Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 19:23

GAA Round up: Tipperary draw with Limerick in thriller as Clare reach Munster final

In Thurles, a late John McGarth point rescued a draw for Tipperary, while a late point from Diarmuid Ryan booked Clare's place in the Munster final.
GAA Round up: Tipperary draw with Limerick in thriller as Clare reach Munster final

Michael Bolton

It was a thrilling day in the Munster Hurling Championship as the fourth round of games delivered two thrilling encounters with late drama in both games.

In Thurles, a late John McGarth point rescued a draw for Tipperary, while a late point from Diarmuid Ryan booked Clare's place in the Munster final.

Tipperary 0-25 Limerick 0-25

It took a last gasp free from substitute John McGrath to force a draw after these two sides went at it during an epic encounter.

In a game where both sides showed their attacking talents, it was Tipperary who had a deserving 0-15 to 0-12 lead after 30 minutes with Gearoid O’Connor hitting 0-6 of those, while corner forwards Jake Morris and Mark Kehoe had 0-3 apiece from play.

Limerick had to respond in the second half and did with their key players stepping up to the task, with four points in succession from Gillane, Cathal O’Neill (2) and Seamus Flanagan sending them in front.

Tipperary responded to level through Gearoid O’Connor and with the introduction of Conor Bowe who bagged three points from play, the Premier County hit back.

Again and again, Limerick responded and every time Tipperary shoved in front, they hit back with drawing scores from the likes of Morrissey, sub Graeme Mulcahy and Mulcahy again deep in injury time.

Tipperary had the final say to tie up what was a remarkable contest with that John McGrath pointed free levelling the game.

Clare 2-22 Cork 3-18

Clare advanced to their second successive Munster Senior Hurling Final after an injury-time Diarmuid Ryan point finally edged out an obstinate Cork in Cusack Park.

Cork started quickly and had their first goal in the eight minute through Conor Cahalane, as they were the more dangerous side in the opening 15 minutes.

Clare settled with a five point unanswered rally bookended by Aidan McCarthy frees to inch 0-10 to 1-6 in front by the 23rd minute.

A 29th minute goal altered the narrative further after Peter Duggan broke a long delivery into the path of Tony Kelly to volley to the net, with Kelly, substitute Seadna Morey and David Fitzgerald ensuring a 1-13 to 1-8 interval advantage.

A Tony Kelly penalty early in the second half gave Clare their second goal as they looked to be heading to victory, but Cork got some inspiration from the bench though as Shane Kingston was held at the other end for a penalty eight minutes later that was initially saved by Quilligan, only for Dalton to react quickest to pull to the net at 2-14 to 2-10.

Clare never out the game to bed though and left themselves vulnerable for a third sucker-punch in the 64th minute when Niall O’Leary’s teasing cross field ball was gathered by Horgan to turn and finish to the net at 2-17 to 3-14.

Clare refused to panic though and it was their backs that literally came to their defence when needed most on the scoreboard as Diarmuid Ryan’s booming 80 metre winner catapulted the home side into the final.

Westmeath 4-18 Wexford 2-22

Westmeath caused one of the shocks of the championship as they staged a remarkable 17 point comeback to defeat Wexford.

Substitute Niall Mitchell blasted two late goals for Westmeath to claim a famous win as Wexford, with Kilkenny coming to town next Sunday, are now battling against relegation together with Westmeath and Antrim, with the latter pair facing off next weekend.

Darragh Egan’s Wexford seemed to be coasting towards a crucial victory when leading 2-14 to 0-3 after 32 minutes. However, Westmeath came out firing in the second half as they helped themselves to 1-4 without reply to shave the gap to 2-15 to 1-9 by the 43rd minute.

Westmeath kept beavering away, and Niall O’Brien provided a surge of energy when gathering a long delivery to goal it back to 2-22 to 2-13 in the 62nd minute.

Points from Joseph Boyle, Niall O’Brien and substitute Derek McNicholas – whose injury-time goal snatched a draw for Westmeath in this meeting last year – maintained the stunning fight-back, before Niall Mitchell transformed things remarkably with a double goal blast.

More in this section

GAA Round up: Wins for Mayo and Galway in All-Ireland series GAA Round up: Wins for Mayo and Galway in All-Ireland series
Callum McGregor rescues point for Celtic from dramatic draw with St Mirren Callum McGregor rescues point for Celtic from dramatic draw with St Mirren
Leinster devastated by Champions Cup final loss – Leo Cullen Leinster devastated by Champions Cup final loss – Leo Cullen
leinster hurling championshipmunster hurlingmunster hurling championshiptipperary hurlingcork hurlingclare hurlingwestmeath hurling
Julian Alvarez goal ensures champions finish with a flourish at home

Julian Alvarez goal ensures champions finish with a flourish at home

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more