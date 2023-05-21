Sunday sport: Leeds need crucial win over West Ham to avoid relegation

Premier League

Leeds United need to win their penultimate game at West Ham this afternoon to move out of the Premier League's bottom three.

Kick off at the London Stadium is at 1.30pm.

Elsewhere Brighton will be looking to bounce back from Thursdays 4-1 defeat to Newcastle when they host already-relegated Southampton from 2pm.

And Manchester City will be presented with the trophy at the Etihad regardless of the result of their clash with Chelsea.

They won their third consecutive title yesterday as Arsenal slipped up against Nottingham Forest.

That game against Frank Lampard's side kicks-off at 4pm.

Hurling

Clare take on Cork this afternoon as the Munster Senior Hurling Championship returns. Throw in at Cusack Park is at 2pm.

Limerick then meet Tipperary at Semple Stadium from 4pm.

Should Cork and Tipperary win, reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick would not make it past the provincial stage.

In the Leinster Championship, Galway take on Antrim at Pearse Stadium at 2pm and Wexford welcome Westmeath to Chadwicks Wexford Park from 3pm.

Golf

Double champion Rory McIlroy is just five shots off the lead ahead of his final round of the PGA Championship, the second major of the year.

He'll tee-off from 1-under-par later on at Oak Hill.

Shane Lowry is two shots back on one-over while Padraig Harrington is 8-over.

LIV's Brooks Koepka, who won this tournament in 2018 and 2019, has a one shot lead over the chasing pack in New York on 6-under-par.