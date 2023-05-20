Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 13:37

Saturday sport: Leinster face La Rochelle in Champions Cup final, Spurs lose to Brentford

The two sides meet in the decider for the second season in succession this evening
Rugby

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle stand between Leinster and a fifth Heineken Champions Cup title.

The two sides meet in the decider for the second season in succession this evening.

La Rochelle are bidding to retain the crown, having won last year's meeting in France.

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 4.45pm.

Boxing

Dublin's 3Arena is the venue for Katie Taylor's first professional fight on Irish soil tonight.

The undisputed lightweight champion meets Chantelle Cameron, who is the undisputed super-lightweight champion.

Their bout will get underway after 10pm.

Gaelic games

Football

The All-Ireland football championship group stage gets underway this afternoon

Clare play Donegal in the opening match in Group 4 from 2pm in Ennis.

Mayo have made the trip south to play Kerry in Group One, with throw-in in Killarney at 3pm.

In Group Two, Galway welcome Tyrone to Salthill for a 5.15 start.

Hurling

Kilkenny and Dublin put their unbeaten starts to the Leinster hurling championship on the line tonight.

The two sides meet at Nowlan Park from 6pm.

Tailteann Cup

Football's Tailteann Cup continues today.

In Group One, London host Cavan and Laois play neighbours Offaly. Carlow meet Limerick and Wicklow face Longford in Group Two.

In Group Three, Waterford play Meath. And in Group Four Leitrim host Fermanagh while Antrim take on Wexford.

Soccer

Premier League

Brentford have come back from a goal down to win 3-1 at Tottenham in their first Premier League game since Ivan Toney's eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.

It's another blow to Spurs' hopes of qualifying for Europe.

Two other contenders are going head-to-head at Anfield, with Liverpool taking on Aston Villa.

Manchester City will be crowned champions without playing tonight - if Arsenal lose on their trip to Nottingham Forest.

Aberdeen have missed the chance to secure third place in the Scottish Premiership after losing 2-1 at Hearts..

Under-17 European Championship

The Republic of Ireland bid to get their under-17 European Championship campaign back on track this afternoon.

They play Wales in Budapest from 3.30pm.

Golf

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are both within striking distance of the lead ahead of day three at the US PGA Championship.

Both players are level par, with Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland sharing the lead on five-under.

Padraig Harrington will resume from three-over.

