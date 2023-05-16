GAA weekend preview: Start of new All-Ireland group series

Michael Bolton

After the conclusion of the provincial championships, the new All-Ireland championship series will get underway this weekend.

With 16 teams divided into four groups of four, each team will play three games. One at home, one away, and one at a neutral venue.

Top of each group goes through to the quarter-finals, with second place in the group taking on third place in the next group. The groups consist of each provincial winner, the provincial runners-up, the next seven best placed league teams, and 2022 Taliteann Cup winners Westmeath.

On Saturday, All-Ireland champions Kerry will face Mayo in the weekend's standout game. In Salthill, Connacht champions Galway will host Tyrone.

In group four, Donegal will be hoping to get their season back on track when they travel to Clare.

In hurling, Limerick will be aiming to get over their defeat against Clare when they face Tipperary, while the top two in the Munster championship clash as Clare host Cork.

Here is all you need to know ahead of this weekend's GAA action.

Saturday May 20th

All-Ireland Senior Championship round one

Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, GAAGO, 3.00pm.

Clare v Donegal, Cusack Park, 2.00pm.

Galway v Tyrone, Pearse Stadium, GAAGO, 2.0PM.

Taliteann Cup Round Two

London v Cavan, Ruislip, 2.00pm.

Carlow v Limerick, Cullen Park, 3.00pm.

Longford v Wicklow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5.00pm.

Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5.30pm.

Leitrim v Fermanagh, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 6.00pm.

Waterford v Meath, Fraher Field, 6.30pm.

Laois v Offaly, O'Moore Park.

Leinster Hurling Championship

Kilkenny v Dublin, Nowlan Park, 6.00pm.

Sunday May 21st

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship round one

Sligo v Kildare, Markievicz Park 2.30pm.

Taliteann Cup round two

Tipperary v Down, Semple Stadium Thriles, 1.45.

Leinster Hurling Championship round four

Galway v Antrim, Pearse Stadium, 2.00pm.

Wexford v Westmeath, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3.00pm.

Munster Hurling Championship round four

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, RTÉ Two, 2.00pm.

Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, RTÉ Two, 4.00pm.