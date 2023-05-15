Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 22:03

Shamrock Rovers from behind to defeat St Patrick's Athletic and remain top

Wins for Shamrock Rovers and Derry City ensured the champions stay two points clear.
Michael Bolton

Shamrock Rovers remain two points clear at the top of the Airtricity league after they came from behind to defeat St Patrick's Athletic 3-2 in dramatic fashion at Tallaght Stadium.

Despite Shamrock Rovers dominating possession and chances, it was St Pat's winger Martin Doyle who gave them the lead in the 28th minute. In added time of the first half, defender Lee Grace levelled the game for Shamrock Rovers heading into the interval.

While the away side did their best to keep Stephen Bradley's side out, Richie Towell's strike in the 68th minute looked to turn the game around for the champions.

However, with five minutes remaining, St Pat's levelled through substitute Ben McCormack, as they looked to have shared the points.

The drama didn't there however, as Towell scored a penalty in the 88th minute to give Shamrock Rovers a dramatic win and maintain a two point lead over Derry.

Derry City kept the pressure on Shamrock Rovers with a comfortable 3-0 win over Dundalk at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium.

Derry opened the scoring through midfielder Jordan McEneff in the 19th minute with a well taken finish. Despite having further chances, it would remain 1-0 until the 60th minute, when Brandon Kavanagh scored from a powerful strike to double their lead.

The result was put beyond doubt in the 80th minute, when Michael Duffy scored Derry's third goal to round off an impressive victory.

dundalkshamrock roversst patrick's athleticderry cityairtricity league of ireland
