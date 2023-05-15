Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 15:11

Wrexham plan talks with Ben Foster over whether he wants to carry on playing

The Dragons are back in the English Football League next season after a 15-year absence.
Wrexham plan talks with Ben Foster over whether he wants to carry on playing

By Phil Blanche, PA

Wrexham are to hold talks with Ben Foster over whether the former England goalkeeper wants to prolong his career with them in the English Football League.

Foster was retired for nine months until he answered a Wrexham SOS in March after regular goalkeeper Rob Lainton was ruled out for the rest of the campaign through injury.

The 40-year-old played the final eight games of the season, saving a stoppage-time penalty in the crunch 3-2 victory over title rivals Notts County, as Wrexham won the National League with a record points total of 111.

Wrexham v Notts County – Vanarama National League – Racecourse Ground
Ben Foster played a crucial role at the end of Wrexham’s promotion-winning season from the National League (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“A discussion will take place with Ben Foster to establish if his intention is to return to retirement or continue playing,” Wrexham said in a statement announcing their end of season release/retained list.

Foster said last month he could extend his career after Wrexham ended a 15-year absence from the EFL under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

“You have to contemplate it because to be part of Wrexham is a special thing,” said Foster, who had a loan spell at the Welsh club in 2005 before going on to play for Manchester United, Watford, Birmingham and West Brom.

“It’s nice to be a man of leisure and freedom and I really enjoyed my retirement. I had a great time for nine months.

“But everybody who plays here can see that Wrexham is a really special club.”

Wrexham have extended Paul Mullin’s contract by a further season following promotion.

Wrexham v Boreham Wood – Vanarama National League – The Racecourse Ground
Wrexham’s Paul Mullin has had his contract extended at the Welsh club (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mullin has scored 76 goals since joining from Cambridge in the summer of 2021, 47 of them coming last season.

Mark Howard and Anthony Forde have also had one-season contract extensions and Liam McAlinden will be offered a new deal.

Wrexham will exercise the option to keep Scott Butler and Aaron James.

Harry Lennon is to retire from playing due to injury, while Reece Hall-Johnson, Jake Hyde and Rory Watson are among other players to be released.

