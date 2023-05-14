Sunday sport: Dublin trash Louth to clinch 13th straight Leinster title

GAA

Dublin have beaten Louth by 5-12 to 15 points in the Leinster Senior Football Championship final at Croke Park.

Stephen Cluxton started in goals for Dessie Farrell's side as the win sees them claim a 13th consecutive provincial title.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Dublin v Louth in the Leinster Senior Football Championship Final here on #GAANOW

Full-Time Score:

Dublin 5-21

Louth 0-15 pic.twitter.com/nt4jJjphLS — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Armagh take on Derry in the Ulster decider in Clones from 4pm.

The curtain raiser to that is the Ladies Ulster Senior Football round 3 clash between Armagh and Cavan which has just thrown-in.

Elsewhere, Laois are hosting Meath in Leinster while in Munster Cork are taking on Waterford and Tipperary are facing Kerry with all of those games just underway.

Soccer

Today's early Premier League games have kicked-off.

Champions Manchester City are away to Everton.

A win here for Pep Guardiola's side would see them go four points clear at the top of the table, for a couple of hours at least.

That is as second-placed Arsenal host Brighton later on.

Elsewhere, action has just got underway at the Gtech Community Stadium between Brentford and West Ham.

Coventry City are taking on Middlesbrough in the fist leg their Championship play-off semi-final today.

It is scoreless approaching full-time at the CBS Arena.

This afternoon's Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United will be held at a sold-out Wembley.

It will be the first time the fixture will be played in front of a full capacity at the stadium.

Kick-off is at 2:30pm with Chelsea going for a three-in-a-row.

Republic of Ireland defender Aoife Mannion is on the Manchester United bench.

Golf

Ireland's John Murphy is playing his final round of the Soudal Open in Antwerp.

He is level-par thru 10 holes today which leaves him 8-under for the tournament, eight shots off the lead.

Seamus Power will get his final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson underway from 9-under-par later on.

He is in a tie for 33rd in Texas, seven shots off the lead.

Cricket

Ireland are taking on Bangladesh in the final One Day International of their series with Bangladesh in Essex.

Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Bangladesh are 223 for the loss of five wickets after 40 overs.

Cycling

A 35-kilometre time-trial is bringing an end to the first week of cycling's Giro d'Italia today.

Irishman Ben Healy won the eighth stage yesterday - his first ever Grand Tour stage victory.

Andreas Leknessund leads the general classification standigs with Eddie Dunbar 11th, just a second off top 10.

Racing

An eight race card has gotten underway at Killarney.