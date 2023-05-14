Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 13:01

Police charge Leeds fan with assault over Eddie Howe confrontation

The man, who has not been named, will appear before magistrates on July 21.
Police charge Leeds fan with assault over Eddie Howe confrontation

By PA Sport Staff

The Leeds fan who confronted Newcastle manager Eddie Howe late in Saturday’s Premier League draw has been charged with assault by West Yorkshire Police.

Leeds have banned the supporter for life after he climbed out of the stands at Elland Road and entered the technical area where the altercation with Howe took place, before he was quickly led away.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the man has been charged with assault and will appear before magistrates in July.

A statement from the force read: “Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday.

“The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on 21 July.”

The match finished in a 2-2 draw.

More in this section

Chelsea closing in on Mauricio Pochettino as new manager Chelsea closing in on Mauricio Pochettino as new manager
Rookie Austin Eckroat grabs share of lead as Scottie Scheffler falters Rookie Austin Eckroat grabs share of lead as Scottie Scheffler falters
GAA wrap: Clare beat 14-man Waterford to knock them out of the Championship GAA wrap: Clare beat 14-man Waterford to knock them out of the Championship
soccerpremier leagueleedseddie howenewcastlefanelland roadwest yorkshire police
Rory McIlroy was right to take a break after the Masters – Curtis Strange

Rory McIlroy was right to take a break after the Masters – Curtis Strange

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more