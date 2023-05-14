Police charge Leeds fan with assault over Eddie Howe confrontation

By PA Sport Staff

The Leeds fan who confronted Newcastle manager Eddie Howe late in Saturday’s Premier League draw has been charged with assault by West Yorkshire Police.

Leeds have banned the supporter for life after he climbed out of the stands at Elland Road and entered the technical area where the altercation with Howe took place, before he was quickly led away.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the man has been charged with assault and will appear before magistrates in July.

The match finished in a 2-2 draw.