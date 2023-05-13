Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 09:27

Players really want to come – Erik ten Hag optimistic for transfer window

Manchester United have won the League Cup this season and are in the FA Cup final and the top four.
Players really want to come – Erik ten Hag optimistic for transfer window

By Ian Parker, PA

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United will be an easier sell to prospective signings this summer despite the ongoing uncertainty over the club’s ownership.

Ten Hag admitted it was sometimes difficult to convince players to join United in his first transfer window at the club, even as Casemiro was persuaded to swap Real Madrid for Old Trafford, with Christian Eriksen, Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia the other key signings.

United know they will need to be active again in the coming months, with a goalscorer to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford – an injury doubt to face Wolves on Saturday – a priority along with a midfielder, right-back and goalkeeper.

Casemiro, Wout Weghorst and Antony celebrate together
Casemiro, left, and Antony were major signings last summer, with Wout Weghorst, centre, arriving on loan in January (John Walton/PA)

With the Glazer family still to name a preferred bidder among those hoping to complete a takeover at Old Trafford, a deal which could lead to significant changes in the club’s leadership at board level, there are many questions to be answered but Ten Hag believes he has a clear vision to sell to players.

Champions League football is yet to be secured but with the League Cup in the trophy cabinet and the FA Cup final to come, Ten Hag insisted players will want to come to United regardless.

“I see a big difference in comparison with last year,” he said. “There were a lot of reservations last year when I spoke with players and now many players see the project, what’s going on, the dynamic and the ambition in this project, the quality especially. They are really keen to come, I’ve noticed that.

“It looks like there were a lot of reservations last year, a lot of doubts when we approached players. This year, many quality players really want to come.”

Such conversations will only get even easier if United can lock down fourth place or better. Liverpool’s six-game winning streak, coupled with back-to-back defeats for Ten Hag’s men, has put the pressure on but United’s fate remains in their own hands.

How they handle that pressure will be a test of the progress they have made under the Dutchman in his first season.

“I think in football, particularly top football, it is always a test,” he said. “We can take confidence and take belief because we have proven we’ve beaten the best teams in the world.

“But yes, it’s a test of courage if we can do it because we are in the right position and now we have to finish it. It’s a high demand, so it needs high standards so definitely it needs courage. The players and me need to take responsibility for it, clearly.”

Ten Hag insisted he had given no consideration to dropping David De Gea after the goalkeeper’s error proved decisive in the 1-0 defeat by West Ham last time out.

The incident has led to further speculation that the goalkeeper United look to recruit this summer will not be competition for the Spaniard, but a replacement.

David de Gea looks dejected after conceding a goal to West Ham United’s Said Benrahma, not pictured
David De Gea gifted West Ham their winner (Adam Davy/PA)

De Gea remains in talks over a new deal at Old Trafford, but may need to accept reduced status as well as wages. However, Ten Hag does not believe the uncertainty has contributed to his loss of form.

“As a top football player you have such circumstances and you have to deal with it,” he said. “Every top football player there’s a high demand. You have to accept it, deal with it and the demand is you have to perform.

“Is that a reason? No I don’t think that’s a reason because David is so experienced. That is not a reason. I can think about a thousand and one reasons but I don’t think that’s the reason.”

More in this section

Brendan Lawlor holds off Kipp Popert to win G4D Open Brendan Lawlor holds off Kipp Popert to win G4D Open
Ryan Mason ready to take on Tottenham job as Julian Nagelsmann is ruled out Ryan Mason ready to take on Tottenham job as Julian Nagelsmann is ruled out
Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal focus to be on title charge instead of player futures Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal focus to be on title charge instead of player futures
soccermanchester unitedpremier leaguefootballdavid de geaman utdtransferserik ten hag
Marco Silva wants assurances over Fulham ambition before discussing new deal

Marco Silva wants assurances over Fulham ambition before discussing new deal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more