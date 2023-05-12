Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 07:38

Football rumours: Tottenham ready for fight to keep hold of Harry Kane

Manchester United have the England captain and goalkeeper in their sights.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Tottenham are determined to hold on to England captain Harry Kane, according to the Daily Mirror, despite him approaching the final year of his contract. Manchester United have been leading the chase to sign the 29-year-old striker.

Leicester City v Everton – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA.

Another England player is in Manchester United’s sights as they look for a possible replacement for goalkeeper David de Gea, 32. The Daily Mirror reports they are preparing a move for Jordan Pickford, 29, from Everton.

Bayer Leverkusen’s 23-year-old winger Moussa Diaby has emerged as a possible summer target for Arsenal, according to the Standard. The French international has also been linked with Newcastle and Paris St Germain.

Striker Romelu Lukaku, who turns 30 on Saturday, will return to Chelsea for pre-season training and talks with the new boss at Stamford Bridge before deciding on his future. The Belgian international has been on loan at Inter Milan.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Newcastle United v Southampton – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – Second Leg – St. James’s Park
Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu (left) and Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson battle for the ball. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA. 

Mohammed Salisu: Southampton’s 24-year-old Ghana defender is catching the eye of Everton.

Dujon Sterling: The 23-year-old defender is set to move from Chelsea to Rangers on a free transfer this summer.

soccerchelseamanchester unitedpremier leagueharry kanedavid de geatransfersarsenaltottenhamjordan pickfordromelu lukakugossipmoussa diaby
