GAA Weekend preview: Provincial championship concludes with Leinster and Ulster finals

Michael Bolton

The provincial championship comes to an end this weekend as the Leinster and Ulster finals will take centre stage in this weekend's football action.

In the Leinster final, Mickey Harte's Louth will be aiming to cause a major upset when they take on Dublin at Croke Park. It will be Louth's first appearance in a Leinster final since their controversial defeat to Meath in 2010.

This will be followed by the Ulster final, as Derry aim for a second successive Ulster championship title when they take on Armagh at Clones.

This weekend will also see the start of the Taliteann Cup. On Saturday, Cavan host Laois at Kingspan, with Down taking on Waterford at Newry. Limerick take on Longford at the Gaelic Grounds, with Meath hosting Tipperary at Páirc Tailteann.

Fermanagh take on Wexford, with Antrim hosting Leitrim at Corrigan Park. Offaly host London in Tullamore, while Carlow travel to Wicklow to conclude Sunday's action.

In hurling, the Munster championship is once again the main focus after a thrilling couple of weekdns, with Waterford badly needing victory against Clare.

Here is all the information you need ahead of this weekend's GAA action.

Saturday May 13th

All-Ireland U20 Football Championship final

Kildare v Sligo, Kingspan Breffini, TG4, 1:30pm.

Taliteann Cup Round 1

Cavan v Laois, Kingspan Breffini, GAAGO, 4.00pm.

Down v Waterford, Newry, 6:00pm.

Limerick v Longford, Gaelic Grounds, 6:00pm.

Meath v Tipperary, Páirc Tailteann, 6:30pm.

Munster Hurling Championship Round 3

Waterford v Clare, Semple Stadium Thurles, GAAGO, 6:00PM.

Sunday May 14th

Leinster Senior Championship Football Final

Dublin v Louth, Corke Park, RTÉ Two, 1:45pm.

Ulster Senior Championship Football Final

Armagh v Derry, Clones, RTÉ Two, 4:00pm.

Taliteann Cup Round 1

Fermanagh v Wexford, Brewster Park, 1:00pm.

Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park, 1:00pm.

Offaly v London, Tullamore, 2:00pm.

Wicklow v Carlow Echelon Park, Aughrim, 4:00pm.