Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 15:39

GAA Weekend preview: Provincial championship concludes with Leinster and Ulster finals

This weekend will also see the start of the Taliteann Cup.
GAA Weekend preview: Provincial championship concludes with Leinster and Ulster finals

Michael Bolton

The provincial championship comes to an end this weekend as the Leinster and Ulster finals will take centre stage in this weekend's football action.

In the Leinster final, Mickey Harte's Louth will be aiming to cause a major upset when they take on Dublin at Croke Park. It will be Louth's first appearance in a Leinster final since their controversial defeat to Meath in 2010.

This will be followed by the Ulster final, as Derry aim for a second successive Ulster championship title when they take on Armagh at Clones.

This weekend will also see the start of the Taliteann Cup. On Saturday, Cavan host Laois at Kingspan, with Down taking on Waterford at Newry. Limerick take on Longford at the Gaelic Grounds, with Meath hosting Tipperary at Páirc Tailteann.

Fermanagh take on Wexford, with Antrim hosting Leitrim at Corrigan Park. Offaly host London in Tullamore, while Carlow travel to Wicklow to conclude Sunday's action.

In hurling, the Munster championship is once again the main focus after a thrilling couple of weekdns, with Waterford badly needing victory against Clare.

Here is all the information you need ahead of this weekend's GAA action.

Saturday May 13th

All-Ireland U20 Football Championship final

Kildare v Sligo, Kingspan Breffini, TG4, 1:30pm.

Taliteann Cup Round 1

Cavan v Laois, Kingspan Breffini, GAAGO, 4.00pm.

Down v Waterford, Newry, 6:00pm.

Limerick v Longford, Gaelic Grounds, 6:00pm.

Meath v Tipperary, Páirc Tailteann, 6:30pm.

Munster Hurling Championship Round 3

Waterford v Clare, Semple Stadium Thurles, GAAGO, 6:00PM.

Sunday May 14th

Leinster Senior Championship Football Final

Dublin v Louth, Corke Park, RTÉ Two, 1:45pm.

Ulster Senior Championship Football Final

Armagh v Derry, Clones, RTÉ Two, 4:00pm.

Taliteann Cup Round 1

Fermanagh v Wexford, Brewster Park, 1:00pm.

Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park, 1:00pm.

Offaly v London, Tullamore, 2:00pm.

Wicklow v Carlow Echelon Park, Aughrim, 4:00pm.

More in this section

Jacksonville Jaguars to make NFL history with back-to-back games in London Jacksonville Jaguars to make NFL history with back-to-back games in London
Tánaiste says reduction of TV licence 'not on the cards' over GAAGO row Tánaiste says reduction of TV licence 'not on the cards' over GAAGO row
Arsenal to play five Women’s Super League games at Emirates Stadium next season Arsenal to play five Women’s Super League games at Emirates Stadium next season
armagh gaaclare gaadublin gaameath gaawaterford gaaderry gaaulster football championshipmunster hurling championshiptaliteann cuplouth gaaall-ireland u20 football championship
Ronnie O’Sullivan planning to prioritise Asian tournaments over playing in UK

Ronnie O’Sullivan planning to prioritise Asian tournaments over playing in UK

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more