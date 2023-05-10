Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 08:01

Football rumours: Man Utd eye €115m move for Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos

United have also joined the race to sign England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos (21) has emerged as a major target for Manchester United. The Daily Mirror reports the Old Trafford club have held talks with Benfica over a deal worth up to £100 million (€115 million), including add-ons.

West Ham United v Manchester United – Premier League – London Stadium
United are ready to join Arsenal and Chelsea in the hunt for West Ham’s Declan Rice (centre) (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Red Devils are also poised to join the race for England midfielder Declan Rice (24), according to The Sun. United are ready to join Arsenal and Chelsea in the hunt for Rice, who impressed in their narrow 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

The Hammers are eyeing a move for Fulham boss Marco Silva if they part ways with David Moyes, according to the Daily Mail. The 45-year-old has a £6 million release clause in his contract.

Chelsea are keen to make Portugal forward Joao Felix’s loan from Atletico Madrid permanent. According to the Standard they are willing to offer striker Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng, 33, and defender Marc Cucurella, 24, as part of a deal for the 23-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Middlesbrough v Coventry City – Sky Bet Championship – Riverside Stadium
Coventry’s Viktor Gyokeres (right) is reportedly on West Ham’s radar (Richard Sellers/PA)

Viktor Gyokeres: West Ham are keen on a move for the 24-year-old Sweden forward from Coventry, reports the Daily Mirror.

N’Golo Kante: The France midfielder, 32, could be persuaded to stay at Chelsea if Mauricio Pochettino is appointed as manager.

