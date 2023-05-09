Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 08:54

Jordan Spieth withdraws from Byron Nelson Classic ahead of PGA Championship

The American will be seeking to complete a career Grand Slam at Oak Hill later this month.
By PA Sport Staff

Jordan Spieth has withdrawn from this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson Classic due to a left wrist injury.

Spieth said in a statement posted on his social media accounts that the injury had flared up over the weekend.

It raises doubts over Spieth’s fitness for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill later this month, the last major Spieth needs to win to complete a career Grand Slam.

Spieth wrote: “Over the weekend, I had severe pain in my left wrist and had doctors confirm an injury that requires rest and limited movement.

“The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I’m disappointed to miss it this week.

“Playing in front of family and friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none.

“I look forward to being back next year and many years after.

“I’m focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week.”

