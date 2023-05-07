Sunday sport: Provincial football finals, Premier League action

GAA

Gaelic Football takes centre stage today with two provincial deciders down for decision.

First up Galway and Sligo meet in the Connacht final in Castlebar.

Throw in at MacHale Park is inside the hour at 1.45pm as Padraic Joyce's side look to retain the Nestor Cup.

In the curtain raiser Mayo lead Galway 2-13 to 2-9 after an hour in the Connacht Ladies Football final.

Kerry meanwhile will look to make it three Munster titles in a row and 84 overall when they take on Clare at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick from 4pm.

Elsewhere, in Ladies Football Dublin host Laois in round two of the Leinster Championship while in Ulster Donegal face Armagh.

In Munster then Cork play Kerry and Waterford host Tipperary with all of those games underway from 2pm.

Soccer

Title-hopefuls Arsenal can't afford any slip-ups in their crunch clash with Newcastle United in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Gunners are four points adrift of leaders Manchester City after they beat Leeds 2-1 yesterday.

Kick off at St James' Park is at 4.30pm.

Champions League-chasing Manchester United will be hoping to bounce back from a midweek setback at Brighton with a win this evening away to West Ham.

That kicks-off at 7pm.

_____________________________

Celtic can win the Scottish Premiership today.

Ange Postecoglou's side will win their second league in as many years if they can beat Hearts today.

Kick-off at Tynecastle Park is at 2.15pm.

Golf

Seamus Power will get his final round of the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour underway from 7-under-par this evening.

Rory McIlroy meanwhile will resume from 1-under at 2-o'clock Irish time in North Carolina.

American Wyndham Clark leads the chasing pack by two on 16-under.

Formula One

Max Verstappen has work to do if he's to win this evening's Miami F1 Grand Prix.

The world champion goes from ninth on the grid after Charles Leclerc's crash in qualifying.

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez goes from pole position, sharing the front row with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, while Carlos Sainz is third for Ferrari in Florida.