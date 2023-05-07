Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 10:57

American duo dominate day three of Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte

Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood and in third and fifth place.
By Cormac Pearson, PA

American Wyndham Clark shot a bogey-free day to go two strokes clear of the pack while English pair Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood were still in the mix after day three of the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.

Clark finished with an eight-under 63 to become the outright leader going into the last day on the tournament with 16-under at Quail Hollow, with American Xander Schauffele two strokes behind.

If Clark can hold on to the lead it will be the 29-year-old’s first PGA Tour win.

Tyrrell Hatton had six birdies and three bogeys to end the day with 68 (Erik Verduzco/AP)

After finishing day two tied in first place with Clark and Schauffele, Hatton continued his good form but could not keep up with the top two.

Hatton had six birdies and three bogeys to end the day with 68 and tied in third with Australian Adam Scott who are both on 11-under, five strokes behind Clark.

Fleetwood had a strong outing with five birdies and just one bogey which came on the last hole.

Tommy Fleetwood is still in contention (Chris Carlson/AP)

He finished tied fifth with South Korean Sungjae Im and American Harris English on 10-under.

Rory McIlroy had another inconsistent day in Charlotte and looks out of the running for his fourth Wells Fargo Championship, finishing tied in 50th place.

McIlroy hit four bogeys and four birdies and was one-under.

