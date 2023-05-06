Saturday sport: Leinster and Munster face URC quarter-finals

Kenneth Fox

Rugby

Two Irish provinces are bidding to join Connacht in the URC playoff semi-finals.

Leinster are currently taking on the Sharks at the Aviva Stadium where it kicked off at 5pm.

Munster are away to Glasgow, with a 7:35pm kickoff at Scotstoun.

Soccer

Title chasers Manchester City are hosting Leeds - who are being managed by new boss Sam Allardyce for the first time - in the games just getting under way in the Premier League.

Bournemouth are taking on Chelsea, where a win would see them leapfrog the Blues into 12th.

Spurs entertain Crystal Palace, looking for their first win in five games.

Aston Villa continue their drive towards the European spots - they're taking on Wolves at Molineux.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he still doesn't think they can sneak into the Champions League qualification spots.

A win against Brentford in the Premier League would move them within a point of fourth placed Manchester United, with three games to play.

But United have five matches left.

Here at home, there's one game in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Sligo Rovers welcome Dundalk to the Showgrounds.

Kick off is at a 7:45pm.

Galway United can pull level on points with Women’s Premier Division leaders Peamount, if they beat Treaty United.

Third placed Shamrock Rovers host Cork City.

Elsewhere, Bohemians are just kicking off against Sligo, Wexford Youths go to DLR Waves, and Athlone host Shelbourne.

GAA

Cork take on Tipperary in the Munster Hurling Championship, with a 7pm start at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Galway and Dublin will look to extend their unbeaten starts to the Leinster Championship

The Dubs welcome Wexford to Croke Park from 5pm, while the Tribesmen take on Westmeath at Cusack Park, with throw-in at 6pm.

Golf

Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power have made the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship.

McIlroy scraped through on one udner following a second-round 73 in North Carolina.

Power is on three-under, five shots behind joint-leaders Nate Lashley & Wyndham Clark.

Racing

Newmarket hosts the first Classic of the season - the 2000 Guineas.

The feature race gets underway at 4:40pm.