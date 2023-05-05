Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 17:10

Greg McWilliams leaves Ireland head coach role after poor Six Nations

McWilliams’ departure with immediate effect follows the team’s disappointing Six Nations campaign.
Ed Elliot, PA

Greg McWilliams has left his role as head coach of Ireland women’s team by mutual consent.

Ireland finished bottom of the championship following five successive defeats and with a points difference of minus 167.

Assistant coach John McKee will take over on an interim basis and remain in place alongside the remainder of the current management team until a long-term replacement is finalised.

“The IRFU would like to thank Greg for his efforts over the course of the last 18 months and wish him and his family well for the future,” read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

“The IRFU will now begin the process of replacing him.”

McWilliams was appointed to the position in December 2021 following the team’s failure to qualify for last year’s World Cup.

He guided Ireland to third place in the 2022 Six Nations but failed to repeat that feat this time around, with last Saturday’s 36-10 loss to Scotland proving to be his final game in charge.

irfuwomen's six nationsgreg mcwilliamsireland women's rugby
