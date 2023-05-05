Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 12:51

LOI preview: Dublin derby main focus as Shamrock Rovers aim to close gap on leaders

Boheminas nine wins from 13 games has put them in a strong position for European football, and will be eager to lay down a marker with victory over Stephen Bradley's side.
Michael Bolton

Shamrock Rovers will be aiming to close the gap on rivals Bohemians when they meet in the Dublin derby in a sold out Tallght stadium.

After a slow start to the season, the champions have hit their stride, and are four points behind Bohemians going into tonight's game. Boheminas nine wins from 13 games has put them in a strong position for European football, and will be eager to lay down a marker with victory over Stephen Bradley's side.

In Turner's Cross, Cork City and St Patrick's Atheltic will be hoping to put a dramatic week behind them after both sides managers departed.

Colin Healy left Cork City, with Liam Buckley and Liam Kearney co-interm managers for tonight's game, with Jon Daly taking over from Tim Clancy.

Derry City will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face Drogheda United, while UCD will be hoping to turn their performances into results when they travel to Shelbourne.

On Saturday, Sligo Rovers host Dundalk in the battle between fourth and fifth.

Here is all you need to know ahead of this weekend's Airtricity league action.

Friday May 5th

Shamrock Rover v Bohemians, Tallaght Stadium, RTÉ Two, 7.45.

Cork City v St Patrick's Athletic, Turner's Cross, LOITV, 7.45.

Drogheda United v Derry City, Weavers Park, LOITV, 7.45.

Shelbourne v UCD, Tolka Park, LOITV 7.45.

Saturday May 6th

Sligo Rovers v Dundalk, Showgrounds, LOITV,7.45.

cork cityshelbournesligo roversshamrock roversderry citybohemian’s football clubairtricity league of irelandst patrick's athetic
