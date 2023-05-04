Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 11:08

Lee Westwood accuses DP World Tour of being ‘fully in bed’ with PGA Tour

LIV Golf trio Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia have resigned from the European circuit.
Lee Westwood accuses DP World Tour of being ‘fully in bed’ with PGA Tour

By Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent

Lee Westwood has accused the DP World Tour of being “fully in bed” with the PGA Tour after announcing his resignation from the European circuit.

Westwood and fellow Ryder Cup stars Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia have resigned their membership and are therefore no longer eligible for the biennial contest against the United States.

The trio were among the players fined £100,000 and suspended for two tournaments after playing the first LIV Golf event last year without permission.

Westwood and Poulter were also among the 12 members of the Saudi-funded breakaway who lost an appeal against the sanctions last month and were deemed to have committed “serious breaches” of the DP World Tour’s code of behaviour by a three-man arbitration panel.

Westwood confirmed he has paid the fine and is keen to “move on”, but reiterated his criticism of the way the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have reacted to the emergence of LIV Golf.

“I’ve been a dual member of the European Tour and PGA Tour, but always said I was a European Tour member first and foremost and that I had fears about the US circuit basically being bullies and doing everything it could to secure global dominance,” Westwood told The Telegraph.

“Check my old quotes, it’s all there.

43rd Ryder Cup – Day One – Whistling Straits
Ian Poulter (left) and Lee Westwood (right) will not be able to compete at the Ryder Cup. Photo: Anthony Behar/PA. 

“But now, in my opinion, the European Tour has jumped fully in bed with the PGA Tour and even though Keith (Pelley, the chief executive) says he hates to hear it, it is now a feeder tour for the PGA Tour.

“The top 10 players on the tour, not already exempt this year, have a pathway to the PGA Tour – that’s giving our talent away. That was never the tour’s policy before this ‘strategic alliance’.

“Sorry, I don’t want to play under that sort of regime.

“I mulled it over and just didn’t like the thought of the tour continuously hitting us with more fines and bans that would have been hanging over me.

“I’ve paid my fine out of respect for the arbitration panel and have then taken the decisions out of the tour’s hands. I honestly want to move on.”

More in this section

Erik ten Hag unsure what funds will be available to strengthen Man Utd’s squad Erik ten Hag unsure what funds will be available to strengthen Man Utd’s squad
How record-breaker Erling Haaland compares to other Premier League top scorers How record-breaker Erling Haaland compares to other Premier League top scorers
Football rumours: London rivals fight for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi Football rumours: London rivals fight for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi
golfpga tourlee westwoodian poulterwestwoodsergio garciadp world tour
He is right – Pep Guardiola agrees that Sam Allardyce is on same level as him

He is right – Pep Guardiola agrees that Sam Allardyce is on same level as him

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more