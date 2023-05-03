Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 12:47

GAA Weekend preview: Provincial finals take centre stage

After the draw for the All-Ireland series, managers and players knows what awaits them in this year's new format after this weekend's games. 
Michael Bolton

The first finals of the provincial football championship get underway this weekend in Ulster and Connacht.

The Connacht final will see Galway aiming for their second consecutive Connacht title, when they face Sligo in McHale Park on Sunday. Padraig Joyce's side were made to work against Roscommon in the semi-final, while Sligo were comfortable winners over New York.

In Munster, Kerry will be aiming to bring further momentum to the All-Ireland series when they face Clare at the Gaelic Grounds. Kerry were comfortable winners over Limerick, while Clare delivered two big performances against Cork and Limerick.

In hurling, Cork will be hoping to build on their impressive win over Waterford when they face Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In the Leinster Championship, the standout game will see Dublin take on Wexford in Croke Park, in a vital game for both sides.

For all the information you need to know ahead of a big weekend of GAA action, here is all you need to know.

Saturday May 6th

Munster Hurling Championship

Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, GAAGO, 7.00pm

Leinster Hurling Championship 

Dublin v Wexford, Cork Park, GAAGO, 5.00pm.

Westmeath v Kilkenny, TEG Cusack Park, 6.00pm.

All-Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final

Sligo v Kerry, Pearse Stadium, TG4, 4.45 pm.

Down v Kildare, Parnell Park, TG4, Parnell Park, 7.45.

Sunday May 7th

Galway v Sligo, McHale Park, RTÉ Two, 1.45.

Kerry v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, RTÉ Two, 4.00pm.

Leinster Hurling Championship

Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park, GAAGO, 1.00pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup

Offaly v Kerry, O'Connor Park, 1.00pm.

Down v Carlow, Ballycran, 1.00pm.

 

galway gaasligo gaakerry gaamunster hurling championshipmunster football championshipantrim gaaconnacht football championshipdublin hurlingcork hurling
