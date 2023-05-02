Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 14:42

All-Ireland Football Championship draw: Kerry could face Mayo

Group 1 seed the winners of the Munster championship facing the runner-up of the Leinster championship as well as Mayo and Cork. If Kerry beat Clare on Sunday in the Munster final they will be placed in Group 1.
Kenneth Fox

The inaugural All-Ireland Football Championship group stage draw took place earlier today with All-Ireland champions Kerry facing the possibility of being in the same group as rivals Mayo and Cork.

Group 1 sees the winners of the Munster championship facing the runner-up of the Leinster championship along with Mayo and Cork. If Kerry beat Clare on Sunday in the Munster final they will be placed in Group 1.

Elsewhere, the winners of the Connacht championship will be in Group 2 with Tyrone, Westmeath and the runners-up from Ulster. Galway and Sligo face off in the Connacht final, while Derry and Armagh face off in the Ulster final.

Group 3 sees the winners of Leinster (Dublin or Louth) in the same group as Roscommon and Kildare. The runners-up of the Connacht final will join this group as well so Galway or Sligo.

Finally, Group 4 sees the winners of Ulster taking on Monaghan and Donegal as well as the runners-up of the Munster championship. Either Derry or Armagh will join this group after the provincial final.

The draw for the Tailteann Cup was also made earlier today with four groups as well. Group 1 sees Cavan, Offaly, Laois and London paired together while Group 2 is made up of Meath, Down, Tipperary and Waterford.

Group 3 consists of Limerick, Wicklow, Longford and Carlow while Group 4 pairs Fermanagh with Antrim, Wexford and Leitrim.

 


