Football rumours: Arsenal look to meet with Declan Rice at end of season

PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is hoping to meet with England and West Ham star Declan Rice (24) as soon as the season ends, with the Gunners eager to secure the £100 million-rated midfielder’s signature, the Mirror said.

Arsenal are also looking to add depth to their side as they consider a bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who has played three games for England and captained Palace on several occasions, according to the Daily Mail.

Arsenal and Tottenham have expressed interest in signing Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. (Steven Paston, PA)

Tottenham have also showed interest in the 22-year-old who has played 78 times for Palace since moving from Chelsea in 2021.

If Southampton get relegated, captain James Ward-Prowse could be on the move, with Tottenham and Newcastle both waiting to see what price tag gets put on the England international midfielder, the Daily Mail said.

The Mirror says Manchester United are reportedly considering signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham as an alternative if they cannot tempt Harry Kane away from Tottenham this summer.

Social media round-up

A key figure behind the scenes - and he's worked with Bellingham in the past 🤔 #MUFChttps://t.co/IGLyYN1SUN — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) May 1, 2023

🚨Sam Allardyce 'strongly considered' by Leeds United to replace Javi Gracia 👇https://t.co/fHiPW6Y7BC pic.twitter.com/PwipBFrSFx — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 1, 2023

Players to watch

Michael Olise: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said the club could struggle to keep the 21-year-old French winger, with Arsenal and Paris St Germain reportedly among those interested, the Evening Standard said.

Roy Hodgson said the Eagles should be wary of Michael Olise (pictured) leaving the club as rivals circle (John Walton, PA)

Randal Kolo Muani : The Eintracht Frankfurt forward is reportedly being chased by Manchester United and Bayern Munich as both clubs look to sign the 24-year-old France international.