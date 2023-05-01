Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 22:13

Shamrock Rovers beat Derry to keep pressure on Bohemians

With the win the champions go second in the table, four points behind Bohemians who beat Cork City 5-0 earlier on at Dalymount Park.
Shamrock Rovers beat Derry City 2-0 in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game.

Richie Towell and Jack Byrne both found the back of the net for the visitors at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Elsewhere, Dundalk beat UCD 2-0 in Belfield, while it finished 1-1 between Drogheda and Shelbourne.

While Max Mata found the back of the net for Sligo Rovers as they beat St. Pat's 1-0 in Inchicore.

In the first Division Galway United's 100 per cent start to the season has come to an end. They lost 1-0 by Longford Town at Bishopsgate.

However, they still remain top of the table, seven points clear.

Elsewhere on Monday, Wexford beat Waterford 1-0, Treaty United enjoyed a 3-0 win over Bray and Cobh Ramblers beat Kerry 4-1.

derryshelbournedroghedabohemiansdundalkshamrock rover
